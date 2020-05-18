今天是国际博物馆日 国家博物馆将举办在线活动

哈通社/努尔苏丹/5月18日 -- 5月18日是国际博物馆日。哈萨克斯坦国家博物馆将举办在线活动。

国际博物馆日设在每年的5月18日，由国际博物馆协会（ICOM，International Council of Museums）于1977年5月18日制定，并从当年起开始举办。设立该主题日旨在号召世界各国关注博物馆和文化事业，促进世界博物馆事业的健康发展。

由1992年起，每年国际博物馆日都会设定主题。历年主题如下：

2020年 致力于平等的博物馆：多元和包容（Museums for equality: Diversity and Inclusion）

2019年 作为文化中枢的博物馆：传统的未来 （Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition）

2018年 超链接的博物馆：新方法，新公众（Hyperconnected museums: New approaches, new publics）

2017年 博物馆与有争议的历史：博物馆讲述难以言说的历史（Museums and Contested histories : Saying the unspeakable in museums）

2016年 博物馆与文化景观（Museums and Cultural Landscapes）

2015年 博物馆为可持续社会（Museums for a Sustainable Society）

2014年 博物馆藏品架起沟通的桥梁（Museum collections make connections）[1]

2013年 博物馆（记忆+创造力）=社会变革（Museums (memory + creativity) = social change）

2012年 处于世界变革中的博物馆：新挑战、新启示（Museums in a Changing World. New challenges, New inspirations）

2011年 博物馆与记忆（Museums and Memory）

2010年 博物馆为社会和谐（Museums for social harmony）

2009年 博物馆与旅游业（Museums and tourism）

2008年 博物馆－紧贴时代步伐（Museums as agents of social change and development）

2007年 博物馆与共同遗产（Museums and Universal Heritage）

2006年 博物馆与青少年（Museums and young people）

2005年 博物馆文化桥梁（Museums bridging cultures）

2004年 博物馆与无形遗产（Museums and Intangible Heritage）

2003年 博物馆与朋友（Museums and Friends）

2002年 博物馆与全球化（Museums and Globalisation）

2001年 博物馆与建设社区（Museums: building community）

2000年 致力于社会和平与和睦的博物馆（Museums for Peace and Harmony in Society）

1999年 发现的喜悦（Pleasures of discovery）

1997年至1998年 与非法贩运文物行为斗争（The fight against illicit traffic of cultural property）

1996年 为明天收藏今日（Collecting today for tomorrow）

1995年 回应与责任（Response and responsibility）

1994年 博物馆幕后（Behind the Scenes in Museums）

1993年 博物馆与原住民（Museums and Indigenous Peoples）

1992年 博物馆与环境（Museums and Environment）

肆虐全球的COVID-19疫情不仅对各个行业形成了冲击，也影响了博物馆行业的发展。为了防控疫情，作为公共设施的博物馆都成为了第一批被关闭的机构。





不过，博物馆也在适应新时代的要求。哈通社此前曾报道过哈萨克斯坦和国外著名博物馆的虚拟展馆，可点击这里查询相关列表和登录方式。

今天，哈萨克斯坦国家博物馆将以在线形式举办一场«博物馆之夜»活动。举办时间为努尔苏丹时间5月18日17:00至21:00。

哈萨克斯坦共和国国家博物馆的«博物馆之夜»活动迄今已连续举行了5年。

2015年的第一次活动有23,000人参加，2016年5月18日的活动参与人数超过3万人。

在2017年，这项活动举行了两次，一次是在纳乌鲁兹节，第二次是国际博物馆日。

【编译：木合塔尔·木拉提】



