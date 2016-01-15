2016年奥斯卡提名名单揭晓

哈通社阿斯塔纳1月15日电 据外媒报道，15日，美国电影艺术与科学学会正式公布奥斯卡提名名单。这个一年一度的电影盛事——第88届奥斯卡颁奖典礼（88th Academy Awards）将于美国时间2月28日举行。而与往年一样，这个名单都有不少令人意外的惊喜。

提名名单如下：

最佳影片 （BEST PICTURE）

《焦点追击》(Spotlight)

《沽注一掷》(The Big Short)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

《火星任务》(The Martian)

《布鲁克林之恋》(Brooklyn)

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

《换谍者》(Bridge of Spies)

《抖屋》(Room)

最佳导演 （BEST DIRECTOR）

Alejandro G.- 《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

Adam McKay - 《沽注一掷》(The Big Short)

Tom McCarthy - 《焦点追击》(Spotlight)

George Miller - 《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

Lenny Abrahamson - 《抖屋》(Room)

最佳女主角 （BEST ACTRESS）

Brie Larson - 《抖屋》(Room)

Saoirse Ronan -《布鲁克林之恋》(Brooklyn)

Cate Blanchett - 《卡露的情人》(Carol)

Charlotte Rampling - 45 Years

Jennifer Lawrence - 《欢姐多自强》(Joy)

最佳男主角 （BEST ACTOR）

Leonardo DiCaprio - 《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

Michael Fassbender - 《时代教主：乔布斯》(Steve Jobs)

Eddie Redmayne - 《丹麦女孩》(The Danish Girl)

Bryan Cranston - 《达尔顿杜朗伯》(Trumbo)

Matt Damon - 《火星任务》(The Martian)

最佳女配角 （BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS）

Alicia Vikander - 《丹麦女孩》(The Danish Girl)

Kate Winslet - 《时代教主：乔布斯》(Steve Jobs)

Jennifer Jason Leigh - 《冰天血地8恶人》(The Hateful Eight)

Rooney Mara - 《卡露的情人》(Carol)

Rachel McAdams - 《焦点追撃》(Spotlight)

最佳男配角 （BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR）

Mark Rylance - 《换谍者》(Bridge of Spies)

Sylvester Stallone - Creed

Christian Bale - 《沽注一掷》(The Big Short)

Mark Ruffalo - 《焦点追撃》(Spotlight)

Tom Hardy - 《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

最佳改编剧本 （BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY）

《沽注一掷》(The Big Short) - Adam McKay, Charles Randolph

《抖屋》(Room) - Emma Donaghue

《卡露的情人》(Carol) - Phyllis Nagy

《火星任务》(The Martian) - Drew Goddard

《布鲁克林之恋》(Brooklyn) - Nick Hornby

最佳原创剧本 (BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

《焦点追击》(Spotlight) - Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer

《玩转脑朋友》(Inside Out) - Josh Cooley, Pete Docter, Meg LeFavue

Straight Outta Compton - Jonathan Herman, Andrea Berloff, S. Leigh Savidge, Alan Wenkus

《智能叛侣》(Ex Machina) - Alex Garland

《换谍者》(Bridge of Spies) - Matt Charman, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

最佳摄影 (BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant) - Emmanuel Lubezki

《毒裁者》(Sicario) - Roger Deakins

《卡露的情人》(Carol) - Edward Lachman

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road) - John Seale

《冰天血地8恶人》(The Hateful Eight) - Robert Richardson

最佳原创音乐 (BEST ORIGINAL SCORE)

《冰天血地8恶人》(The Hateful Eight) - Ennio Morricone

《星球大战：原力觉醒》(Star Wars: The Force Awakens) - John Williams

《换谍者》(Bridge of Spies) - Thomas Newman

《卡露的情人》(Carol) - Carter Burwell

《毒裁者》(Sicario) - Johann Johannsson

最佳视觉效果 (BEST VISUAL EFFECTS)

《智能叛侣》(Ex Machina)

《星球大战：原力觉醒》(Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

《火星任务》(The Martian)

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

最佳剪接 (BEST FILM EDITING)

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

《焦点追撃》(Spotlight)

《沽注一掷》(The Big Short)

《星球大战：原力觉醒》(Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

最佳化妆与发型设计奖(BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

The 100-Year-Old-Man Who Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

最佳艺术设计 (BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN)

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

《换谍者》(Bridge of Spies)

《火星任务》(The Martian)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

《丹麦女孩》(The Danish Girl)

最佳服装设计 (BEST COSTUME DESIGN)

《卡露的情人》(Carol)

《仙履奇缘》(Cinderella)

《丹麦女孩》(The Danish Girl)

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

最佳原创歌曲 (BEST ORIGINAL SONG)

"Earned It" - 《格雷的五十道色戒》(Fifty Shades of Grey)"Manta Ray" - Racing Extinction

"Til It Happens to You" - The Hunting Ground

"Writing's on the Wall" - 《007：鬼影帝国》(Spectre)

"Simple Song #3" - Youth

最佳音效剪接 (BEST SOUND EDITING)

《毒裁者》(Sicario)

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

《火星任务》(The Martian)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

《星球大战：原力觉醒》(Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

最佳混音 (BEST SOUND MIXING)

《换谍者》(Bridge of Spies)

《末日先锋：战甲飞车》(Mad Max: Fury Road)

《火星任务》(The Martian)

《复仇勇者》(The Revenant)

《星球大战：原力觉醒》(Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

最佳动画长片 (BEST ANIMATED FEATURE)

《玩转脑朋友》(Inside Out)

《异常现象》(Anomalisa)

Boy and the World

《超级无敌羊咩咩大电影之咩最劲》(Shaun the Sheep Movie)

When Marnie Was There

最佳外语片 (BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE)

Mustang - France

Son of Saul - Hungary

Theeb - Jordan

A War - Denmark

Embrace of the Serpent - Colombia

最佳纪录片 (BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE)

Amy

The Look of Silence

Cartel Land

What Happened Miss Simone?

Winter's on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

最佳纪录短片(BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT)

Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness

Last Day of Freedom

Body Team 12

Chau

最佳真人短片 BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ave Maria

Day One

Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)

Shok

Stutterer

最佳动画短片 BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Bear Story (Historia de un Oso)

Prologue

Sanjay's Super Team

We Can't Live Without Cosmos

World of Tomorrow